Two people test positive for COVID-19 on first post-pandemic cruise from North America

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Two people on the first cruise setting sail from North America since the pandemic tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of the cruise.

The Celebrity Millennium cruise, which is operated by parent company Royal Caribbean Group, issued a statement announcing the diagnoses. They added that both passengers are asymptomatic and currently in isolation.

“All guests on Celebrity Millennium were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before sailing from St. Maarten this past Saturday. This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit.” Celebrity Millennium

The cruise was adjusted for COVID-19 protocols including changes to everything from buffets to how safety routines were conducted.

“The buffets are handled very well and instead of the passengers utilizing the utensils and serving themselves, the crew wearing gloves were serving the passengers,” Stewart Chiron, “The Cruise Guy,” said to NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

Other Royal Caribbean cruises have not set sail yet, but will not require their passengers to be vaccinated. They will instead mandate all passengers be tested for COVID-19.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA reported the vessel is currently docked in Curaço and the passengers who tested positive remain on board in isolation. The ship will return to St. Maarten this Saturday to disembark.