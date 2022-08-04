UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged after allegedly assaulting another man with a glass bottle during a dispute on August 1st.

Around 10:50 pm on Monday, officers arrived at a residence at Marilyn Drive regarding an assault complaint. The victim told police that a man, who would later be identified as 34-year-old John Yarbrough of Utica allegedly hit him with a glass bottle, causing a laceration on his face.

The victim was treated for his wound on the scene.

On August 2nd, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested John Yarbrough without incident and charged him with the following: