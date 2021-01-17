Vice President Pence scheduled to visit Fort Drum Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An additional case of the UK variant was identified in Westchester County. To date, there are 18 known cases of the variant in New York State.

"We have the weapon that will win this war and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there depends upon two things-our own individual actions and the federal supply, which is where we are facing the greatest challenge," Governor Cuomo said. "With the federal government essentially opening the floodgates of eligibility, more than seven million New Yorkers are now able to receive the vaccine. That sounds nice, but when they did that, they not only failed to increase supply, they actually sent us less than we were expecting. New York has moved heaven and earth to create one of the most expansive vaccination networks in the nation and we are getting shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible-we just simply need more vaccine. It's time for the federal government to step up, increase the supply, and actually help the state defeat this virus once and for all."