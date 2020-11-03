OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A voting machine mixup in Oswego County had voters waiting at the polls in two towns.

Around 5 a.m., Oswego County Election Commissioners Carol Bickford and Laura Brazak were informed that voting machines in Constantia and Cleveland were delivered to the wrong sites.

“Every table has a bipartisan group of poll workers so there was no malfeasance. It was just an unfortunate mistake,” said Democratic Elections Commissioner Laura Brazak.

I am on my way to talk to one of the Oswego County Elections Commissioners about voting issues this morning. Here is what we know right now:

– Constantia & Cleveland polling machines were switched

– problem was fixed



As soon as poll workers discovered the issue, they worked to resolve it. In the meantime, there was a backup plan so no voters were turned away.

An emergency ballot is in place in case the machine doesn’t work. So, therefore, we didn’t have it, so they were given the ballot, and when the machine is brought back up and you cast them. They got to vote and every vote will be counted. They didn’t get to put it in the machine themselves but it was put in the machine. Republican Elections Commissioner, Peggy Bickford

A statement from the Commissioners reads:

“We immediately sent our Senior Technicians out with a truck to change the machines. We instructed the poll workers to issue Emergency Ballots and to cast them as soon as the correct machine was brought to the poll site. All processes are done in a bipartisan manner. There was no malfeasance. The situation was quickly remedied. The situation was handled according to our protocols. Every ballot was cast in the voting machine and will be counted. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”