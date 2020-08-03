Gov. Cuomo asking school districts to involve parents in reopening plans

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, July 31, school districts across New York State were asked to submit reopening plans for the fall semester.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that as long as regional infection rates stay below 5% students can return to the classroom.

On Monday during his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said he is asking school districts to open lines of communication with parents and teachers, many of which have reached out to the Governor’s office with valid questions regarding safety and operations, questions the Governor said need to be answered by the districts. “Plans will raise questions and parents need to talk it through,” said Cuomo. “You need parents and teachers to be comfortable.”

The New York State Department of Education and the New York State Department of Health will begin reviewing plans this week for approval.

New York State is seeing COVID-19 data that is better than expected two and a half months after reopening its economy in phases. Hospitalizations, ICU, and the number of deaths are at their lowest since the pandemic began in mid-March.