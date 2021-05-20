“Vax & Scratch” offers NYers a shot at $5 million for getting vaccinated

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new incentive to get more people protected against COVID-19.

It’s called “Vax & Scratch.” Next week, Monday through Friday, people have the opportunity to go get vaccinated and take home a free lottery ticket.

This is happening at 10 mass vaccination sites across the state, including the University at Buffalo.

The top prize is $5 million, while lower prizes go down to $20. According to Gov. Cuomo, the chances of winning something are 1 in 9.

New York’s latest statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 0.85 percent.

  • Western New York – 1.66 percent
  • Finger Lakes – 2.52 percent
  • Southern Tier – 0.61 percent

On Wednesday, there were 1,490 people in New York hospitals, as a result of COVID-19. 18 people died that day.

So far, 18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in New York. 62 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, while 53 percent are fully vaccinated.

