Gov. Cuomo announces new guidelines for indoor, outdoor sports, performing arts venues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a COVID briefing on Thursday to announce new guidelines for indoor and outdoor sports and performing arts venues. He was joined by several representatives from the New York Mets.

Cuomo gave the following stats on COVID response:

Cuomo said positivity rates and hospitalizations are continuing to drop. Meanwhile, vaccinations are going up. “The numbers are dramatically on the decline,” he said. “All good news on COVID.”

Cuomo said the state will launch “a logistical operation like you’ve never seen” in order to distribute vaccines this spring. He said that he was not experiencing side effects after his vaccination on Wednesday.

In good spirits throughout the briefing, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to look ahead to spring following the dark winter behind us.”Let’s get back to life and living and get that economy running,” he said. To that end, he made announced new guidelines for performance and sports venues.

On sports travel, the governor announced that, starting Monday, March 29, restrictions will be lifted. Statewide travel for sports and recreational activities will be allowed.

Cuomo next addressed outdoor performing arts venues. He said that, on April 1, large venues with 2,500 seat capacity or more can open at 20% capacity.

Finally, Cuomo moved on to sports venues. Starting April 1, indoor venues with 1,500 capacity or more will be capped at 10%. Meanwhile, the limit for outdoor venues with 2,500 capacity or more will grow to 20%.

“It has been hellacious,” Cuomo, an avowed New York baseball fan, said. But, he went on, “We’re gonna play ball and we’re gonna play ball with a crowd. Which, I gotta tell you, is so good for the psyche,” Cuomo said.