(NEWS10) - On Friday Blown Away, the glassblowing competition series featuring glassmakers from The Corning Museum of Glass, returned for a second season on Netflix. The Museum's Senior Director Rob Cassetti, spoke about his role helping to select the winner of the competition.

The Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG), which houses the world’s most comprehensive collection of glass, the library of record on glass, and one of the top glassmaking schools in the world, has served as a key consulting partner for the series since its conception. When the first season of Blown Away launched in the summer of 2019, CMoG was invited into the spotlight, bringing to the program its expertise in an artform that much of the world was discovering for the first time through the show.