Gov. Hochul honored firefighters, families at Fallen Firefighters Memorial

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Albany at 11 a.m.

Hochul spoke to the families at the memorial who had lost their loved ones. This year, 45 fallen firefighters were honored at the memorial. Their families were presented with folded American flags.

“I can’t wipe away your pain,” said Hochul. “They say that grief is the price we pay for love. Clearly you love someone so deeply and that’s why it hurts so much.”

Hochul also spoke to and honored current firefighters and all they do for New Yorkers.

“It is this sense of duty, this sense of responsibility, the sense of service that really sets everyone in the firefighter community apart,” said Hochul. “And simply, I’m here to say thank you.”

The New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial honors the men and women of the fire service who perished in the line of duty in the state since 1811. The memorial consist of a bronze statue in front of a wall inscribed with the names of around 1,800 firefighters who lose their lives.

The statue represents two firefighters rescuing an injured companion. In concept, the firefighters are dragging their companion away from the wall of death. The wall has the names of the firefighters placed randomly to allow for additions.

The memorial is located between the Justice Building and The Egg in an area bordered by maple trees.