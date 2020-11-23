Part of Onondaga, Monroe County move to Orange Zone

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference where he declared that part of Onondaga County and part of Monroe County were moving from a Yellow Zone to an Orange Zone. In Onondaga County, that includes parts of Lyncourt, Solvay, and DeWitt. In Monroe County, it includes part of Irondequoit, the City of Rochester, and Brighton.

“These are dangerous times that we are in,” Cuomo warned.

Below is a closer look at the Yellow and Orange Zones in Onondaga County.

What does an Orange Zone mean?

“How do you forget all the pain we went through? And we have to remember that because if we aren’t careful, we will go back there. Do you remember overwhelming the cemeteries and the funeral homes and we were storing bodies in refrigerated trucks? Literally that we ran out of space? 800 people died on one day. 800 people died on one day. The emergency rooms and hospitals were like battle zones,” Cuomo said during his briefing. “It took a lot of effort and a lot of pain to get to this point. How quickly can we forget what we just went through several months ago? We went to 3%, we got down to 3% because we did the NY Pause plan.”

Lancaster has the highest rate of infection in New York State, while Cooperstown has the lowest infection rate:

Cuomo warned that other areas were on the verge of moving to other zones. That includes Buffalo and parts of Erie County moving into a Red Zone, and Victor in Ontario County being on track to enter a Yellow Zone.

New York by the numbers:

As a reminder, here are the restrictions in a Yellow Zone and a Red Zone:

Click the video player below to watch Cuomo’s entire briefing: