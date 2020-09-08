NYS school COVID dashboard to go live Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference in New York City where he gave an update on how the state is faring when it comes to coronavirus.

During his briefing, Cuomo announced that he would be signing an Executive Order on Tuesday to ensure that all K-12 school districts in New York State will report COVID-19 testing data. The Executive Order will ensure that all schools, local health departments, labs, and testing sites report the data to that state, which will help keep parents, teachers, and students apprised of the situation in their area. The types of data that the dashboard will show will include:

Positive cases by date of students and staff by school and school district

If the positive case was student or staff, and if they are learning/teaching at home, in person, or via a hybrid situation

Percentage of positive COVID tests

Number of tests administered by the school

The dashboard will go live on Wednesday and can be accessed here.

As for college and universities, Cuomo reminded residents that the SUNY system has a COVID dashboard, and it can be found here.

In New York, the schools on the slide below have concerning coronavirus cases. More than 100 college and universities across the United States have more than 100 COVID cases.

On Tuesday, Cuomo also released the latest states to be added to the state’s travel advisory. Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia were added. Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were removed from the list.

When it comes to daily coronavirus numbers, New York State had a positive rate of 0.96% on Monday. This is the 32nd day in a row that is has been under 1% across the state. The image below shows the five-day average by reason.

Click the player below to watch Tuesday’s briefing: