WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo delivers fourth part of his State of the State address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR)- In his final State of the State address, Thursday Governor Andrew Cuomo will be talking about infrastructure. During the first three parts of his address, he focused mainly on the state’s response to COVID-19, vaccinations, increased rapid testing, reopening arts and entertainment venues, and green energy.

Governor Cuomo briefly talked about infrastructure on Monday in part one of his State of the State. He said investments in air and rail travel and affordable housing would help jump-start the economy and promote job creation. He also talked about increasing access to broadband.

On Wednesday he talked about furthering the state’s efforts to meet its goal of 100% clean energy by 2040. The Governor said multiple offshore wind turbine and solar projects were in the works. The state is looking to tackle energy grid congestion through additional transmission lines and the problem of green energy storage with a state of the art battery storage facility.

The Port of Albany will be the new home of the nation’s first offshore wind turbine factory. The factory will create 500 construction and 300 full-time jobs. Governor Cuomo said the factory will produce 150 offshore wind turbines a year that will be carried by rail to ports for offshore wind projects.

“New York can and will be the nation’s leader for renewable energy innovation and production, all while securing jobs of the future for New Yorkers,” the Governor said. “Our entire green energy program will create a total 12,400 megawatts of green energy to power 6 million homes, directly create more than 50,000 jobs, and spur $29 billion in private investment all across the state.”

The Offshore Wind Training Institute, a $20 million program, will be offered through the State University of New York (SUNY). The program will be administered by Stony Brook University and Farmingdale State College to train 2,500 workers, according to Stony Brook University.

“SUNY is proud to partner with NYSERDA to launch New York State’s Offshore Wind Training Institute, a crucial component of Governor Cuomo’s plan to expand New York’s offshore wind and renewable energy industries,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.

“We bring the full strength of our expertise in clean energy research, economic development, and interconnections with industry to advance New York State as the nation’s leader in the offshore wind energy sector. Stony Brook is working closely with NYSERDA and Farmingdale to enable educational and employment opportunities that this institute will provide,” said Fotis Sotiropoulos, SUNY Distinguished Professor of Civil Engineering and Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Stony Brook University.