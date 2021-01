WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- "HarmoNNY," spelled with NNY on the end, is a new performing arts organization just over a week from launching.

The organization, led by community members interested in or passionate for the performing arts industry have been working on the concept since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and president Joe Foy stated that the idea started as a live venue space, which has now evolved into an all-encompassing organization.