Gov. Cuomo at new pop-up vaccine site in Queens: ‘Do not get cocky with COVID’

QUEENS, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured Rochdale Village, in Queens, New York Monday to announce a new pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic launching Tuesday.

“We’re setting up a pop-up site right here in Rochdale Village and we want to get the word out,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s a pleasure to be home; for me, Queens is home. When people say to me ‘oh you have a New York accent’ I said I don’t have a New York accent, that is a Queens accent and I’m proud of it. Queens is a special place to me, Queens really represents the heart of what New York is all about; it’s diversity, it’s unity, it’s strength, it’s people who are finding commonalities rather than differences. Queens people also have an attitude — I want you to know I have a Queens attitude. I always have and always will.”

Officials from the governor’s office say this event will be closed to the press due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they say the governor will host a Q&A session with media later Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, all New Yorkers 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

As of Sunday, New York’s vaccination progress was as follows:

10,362,737 total doses administered

33% of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose

20.4% of New Yorkers fully vaccinated

The governor expressed optimism in New York’s response efforts to the pandemic.

“We went through a long winter,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Probably the longest winter of my life, we went through the COVID winter. It was the coldest, the darkest, most frightening winter we have ever gone through. People were isolated, people were afraid, you couldn’t go outdoors, you couldn’t touch, you couldn’t hug, you couldn’t see family members. Your mother, your grandmother, you’re afraid literally to see one another. How cruel a winter. How cruel — and then death on top of it. Death where people died in hospitals and you never even had a chance to say goodbye.

“We are now in the season of renewal and we have to make it a season of renewal — it doesn’t just happen,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Renewal requires effort. You have to see a different reality and you have to make it happen and that’s where we are now.”

The governor said COVID is still a concern, despite the positive trends in vaccinations and viral hospitalizations decreasing.

“The first step toward renewal is what? It’s defeating COVID,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Do not get cocky with COVID. Do not get cocky with COVID. ‘Well it seems like its getting better,’ and it is, but do not get cocky with COVID. There are variants. This virus changes on you, it mutates on you, hundreds of times a week around the world. All you need is one mutation that is vaccine resistant and then we have a problem. We have to crush COVID and we have it on the run, but now is the time we have to crush it once and for all. And the first step in doing that is you have to take the vaccine.”

