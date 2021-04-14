Gov. Cuomo details plans, timeline for new Long Island arena

ELMONT, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to Belmont Park on Long Island Wednesday to announce details on a new arena, green energy initiatives, and more.

“Belmont Park, we’re going to build here a magnificent, magnificent island arena,” Gov. Cuomo said. “19,000 seats, designed specifically for hockey as a permanent home for the Islanders. It’s going to be one of the best facilities in the country: 19,000 seats, $850 million of annual economic activity, 3,200 permanent jobs will be right here in the Islanders arena.”

Along with the stadium development, the governor said Long Island would be a factor of New York state’s commitment to renewable energy.

“We know we’ve been destroying our environment for a long time,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We know we need alternative power sources, for Long Island and the state, for a long time, and now is the time to do it. Everyone talks about the green economy and the green revolution and the green world, but they talk. You know what we’re going to do? We’re going to actually make it a reality in this state and lead the transformation to renewable energy, with wind turbines, with solar energy, with the new green grid that can unite the entire state and bring renewable energy all throughout the state with good union paying jobs.”

The governor also said he wants to help cut cut taxes for the middle class.

“We also have to reduce middle class taxes on Long Island because we are taxing people out of this state,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We are taxing people out of this state and most of all we have to get property taxes down on Long Island, they’re the highest in the country.”

Northwell Health was on site and announced they will be vaccinating all workers of the new arena.

“The vaccine only works if you take. it. The vaccine only works if you take it. We have — thanks to Northwell and other providers — the largest distribution network probably in the country.

You have no right to walk around and infect someone who might die. It is your civic duty so get the vaccination.”

According to the governor’s office, due to COVID-19, the event is closed to the press.

On Tuesday, the governor visited Angry Orchard Cider House in Walden, New York where he announced an additional $50 million in state funding for the Nourish New York program, and a new series of mobile vaccination sites targeting agricultural workers.

Earlier Tuesday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in New York following a CDC and FDA report involving rare blood clots. All vaccine appointments involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at state-run sites were replaced with Pfizer vaccine instead.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.