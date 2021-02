WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- Samaritan Medical Center announced on Friday that they will offer a new therapy designed specifically for COVID-19 positive patients.

Samaritan Medical Center will now offer outpatient monoclonal antibody therapy to assist COVID-19- positive patients recovering at home. Monoclonal antibody therapy has been given emergency use authorization for treatment of COVID-19 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.