WATCH LIVE: NYS Republican Leaders blast Dems’ emergency powers deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) – Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt and Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay are holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on the Million Dollar Staircase in the State Capitol. They will be joined by Republicans from their respective conferences to discuss the “Democratic Majorities’ bogus backroom emergency powers deal”.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been dealing with two controversies in recent weeks. The first is how his administration reported nursing home deaths. The governor has also been accused of sexual harassment by two previous staffers and inappropriate behavior by a third woman. He spoke about the allegations in a briefing Wednesday afternoon, apologizing and saying he will cooperate with the investigation but does not plan to resign.

Democratic Leadership announced legislation to remove the governor’s emergency powers on Tuesday. It would take away the governor’s power to issue executive orders but would leave orders already given in place if they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.