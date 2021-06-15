Watch: Scott holds press briefing as Vermont prepares to lift COVID restrictions

Gov. Phil Scott and members of his administration will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday, one day after announcing that all pandemic-related restrictions would expire at midnight tonight.

On Monday, the governor touted the state’s vaccination strategy — which made Vermont the first in the nation to vaccinate 80 percent of its eligible population — for the reopening, which comes a month earlier than expected. Under the state’s Vermont Forward plan, all state-imposed restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings have been lifted. Health officials are also encouraging Vermonters who have not been vaccinated to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In its latest update on vaccinations, published early Tuesday, the Health Department reported that 445,610 Vermonters age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.