SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti had an interview with SU Assistant Basketball Coach Gerry McNamara.

It was a wide-ranging discussion ranging from the Orange’s success in recent games to life inside the NCAA tournament bubble in Indianapolis.

Of course, the two looked ahead to SU’s Sweet 16 matchup against the Houston Cougars Saturday night in Indianapolis at 9:55 p.m.