Watertown Wake Up Weather: Friday February 12th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The majority of Americans are now using some form of eFiling software to file their taxes. Almost 89.1% of individual returns and 72.9% of all returns were filed electronically in 2020, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

There are a number of software programs that allow people to file their taxes for free if they meet certain income and age requirements or are active in the military.