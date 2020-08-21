Watertown YMCA to reopen cardio and weight room

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — YMCA members can once again enjoy workout facilities in Watertown.

The Watertown Family YMCA announced their phased reopening of their cardio and weight area facilities in Watertown and Carthage. The YMCA is currently entering stage one, and will reopen August 31 to members 18 years or older.

All guests are required to wear a cloth mask, surgical mask or N95 respirator, a personal workout towel and a water bottle. Members can utilize the wellness floor and weight room at this time.

The local YMCA’s will observe the following hours:

Downtown YMCA: Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. – 1p.m.

Fairgrounds YMCA: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Carthage YMCA, reservation only: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 7 a.m.- 11 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 4 p.m.- 7p.m.

Sackets Harbor YMCA: Closed

The YMCA also reminds all that only rental lockers will be available for use. Day-use lockers will remain unavailable.

Childwatch, the spin room, sauna, showers, towel service, water fountains, coffee service, communal seating and birthday reservations still remain closed at all facilities.

