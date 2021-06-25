Watervliet Police conduct death investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Friday at around 10 a.m., Watervliet Police are on the scene at 13th Street conducting a multi-agency investigation. Police have confirmed to NEWS10 they are investigating a death, and that the people inside the home they are searching have nothing to do with the current investigation.

13th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue is currently closed and Watervliet Police are asking people to stay away from the area. They expect the road to be closed for several hours. Police have been there since early Friday morning and expect to be there most of the day.

There is no threat to any surrounding buildings or residents and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing news story. We have a crew on the scene right now, so stay with NEWS10 for the latest updates.