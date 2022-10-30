SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday afternoon following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 6-2 on the season.

Garrett Shrader finished the day 5-14 for 35 yards and just one touchdown and one interception. Sean Tucker had 16 carries for 60 yards with one touchdown. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was 11-for-22 for 190 yards and a touchdown pass after entering the second half for an injured Shrader.



Syracuse returns to ACC action at Pittsburgh next Saturday.

To listen to the full Dino Babers press conference click on the video above.