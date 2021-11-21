“We’re not winning any games if this is the defense:” Jim Boeheim following loss to Colgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After beating Colgate 54 consecutive times, the winning streak is now over. Colgate beat Syracuse Saturday night inside the Carrier Dome 100-85 to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Joe Girard III led the way for the Orange with 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Buddy Boeheim added 19 points.

Jack Ferguson paced the Raiders with 25 points, hitting six threes. As a team, Colgate drilled 18 three-pointers.

SU drops to 2-1 on the season. Colgate improves to 3-2.

Next up for the Orange will be VCU on Wednesday November, 24th in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

To watch the full post game press conference from Jim Boeheim following the loss to Colgate, click in the video box above.