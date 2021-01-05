Where to Watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Pitt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange will take on the Pitt Panthers in the Dome Wednesday afternoon. Tip time is set for 4:30 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
|PROVIDER
|TV CHANNEL
|DirecTV
|612
|Verizon
|571 (HD)
|Spectrum
|388
|Dish Network
|402
|New Visions
|80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
