SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team received a question about the current status of the medication albuterol that’s used to treat asthma, COPD and other conditions that cause difficulty breathing.

Albuterol, which comes in different forms, including being taken by inhaler and nebulizer, made headlines in March because a certain dosage was in short supply.

A form of liquid albuterol has been on the FDA’s drug shortage list since October.

Compounding the issue, earlier this year one of the drug’s manufacturers filed for bankruptcy and reportedly closed its U.S. plant.

Pharmacist Mike Doscher, with Dougherty Pharmacy in Morrisville said the shortage of liquid Albuterol does seem to be improving from supply levels seen earlier in the year.

Doscher said there was some disruptions, particular with the nebulizer form but Dougherty has been able to stay ahead of the shortage.

Similar to Dougherty Pharmacy, Brewerton Pharmacy is not having issues keeping albuterol in stock.

Jim Hagg a pharmacist at Brewerton Pharmacy said being a small independent pharmacy means he can search multiple wholesalers to find the medication. He said some national chain pharmacies might not have that advantage because they could be locked into contracts with only a few suppliers.

If you use Albuterol and can’t find the medication, both Hagg and Doscher said there are multiple alternatives to treat asthma and other conditions.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid told the YS Team that the shortage is not presently affecting its customers.

Kinney Drugs sent us the following statement:

Albuterol is one of the medications experiencing continuous supply chain challenges. With such medications, we closely monitor availability and manage inventories daily. John Marraffa, R.Ph., President, Kinney Drugs

The YS Team is still waiting to hear back from Walgreens and CVS.