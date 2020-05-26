Trivia for American Cancer Society

Play trivia to benefit the American Cancer Society!

Here’s how simple it is:

Register by clicking the button below and make a donation ($10 suggested).

When you register by making a donation, you will be sent an email that will be used as a your answer sheet.

On June 9 at 7:30pm, tune into the Maggies on The River Facebook Page for Trivia!

After each round send your answers to the provided email address.

At the end of the evening, Making Strides of the North Country will announce who won and give away fun prizes!

All proceeds go to The American Cancer Society!