(WSYR-TV) — Lida Buniak, a first-generation Ukrainian American, says sadly she is not surprised by the horrifying events unfolding in her home country.

“We’ve seen this building up since 2014 when Crimea was illegally annexed. I have family there and have been in contact with them,” says Buniak.

Many of Buniak’s friends and family are still living in the country. Her son’s girlfriend has been trying to get a hold of her parents and grandmother. A few hours before the invasion unfolded on Wednesday night, her husband spoke to one of their friends from western Ukraine over the phone.

“It was interesting because, at that time in that part, it still wasn’t as critical as it is now, and now it’s like that all over the place,” says Buniak.

Buniak doesn’t know if her husband spoke to him since their last conversation but says he is a physician and is currently seeing patients.

“In my mind, my thoughts are that being anxious and sad are not going to help. What we have to do is figure out is ok what’s the next step. What can we do,” says Buniak.

Buniak says right now, she is trying to put her emotions aside and focus on what she and other Ukrainian Americans can do next. She says the one thing they are not going to do is give up their country.