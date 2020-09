ACC announces kickoff times for first 2 weeks of football season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Before this last season, former Jamesville-DeWitt and Syracuse star Brandon Triche signed a one-and-one with Turkish basketball team Pinar Karsiyaka, which means either he or the team could end that contract after the first year. Because of COVID-19, his team decided to buy him out of that contract, but nothing was finalized until July, putting Triche in a difficult position.

“To be honest man it got me pretty anxious even like a week ago. I was just talking to my friends and was like I think I just had an anxiety attack because I think the uncertainty and losing out on money is the biggest things for most people, that’s what people are going through,” said Triche.