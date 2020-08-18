Alan Griffin granted waiver and ruled immediately eligible by NCAA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Per a release from Syracuse athletics, Alan Griffin has been granted a transfer residence requirement waiver by the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play in 2020-21.

Griffin spent his first two collegiate seasons at Illinois and has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m very relieved to have that taken care of,” Griffin said, referencing the completion of the NCAA waiver process in a SU athletics release. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I came to Syracuse.”

In Griffin’s two years at Illinois, the junior guard played in 58 games. His sophomore season he averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over 28 games mostly off the bench. He was second on the team in made threes with 47 3-pointers and his 3-point percentage (.416) led the squad.

He has been taking Syracuse summer-school classes and participating in program workouts allowed by the NCAA. The first semester begins on Monday, August 24.

He is the son of Adrian and Audrey Griffin. Adrian played basketball at Seton Hall and in the NBA and currently is an assistant with the Toronto Raptors. Audrey competed in track at Seton Hall.