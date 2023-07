Knights of Columbus of Canton announced upcoming Bingo dates on Mondays, August 7, 14, 21 and 28.

The event takes place at Knights of Columbus at 30 Miner St in Canton. Admission is $5 at the door and doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first call at 7 p.m. You are invited to bring friends and family to enjoy good company, a snack and maybe win a game.