Congresswoman Stefanik presented award from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – Local Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was recognized yesterday in the capital and presented with an award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Congresswoman Stefanik received the “Spirit of Enterprise Award”, which is presented in recognition of Members of Congress who enhance growth in their districts. With uncertainty on the horizon, this years award focused on the continual support of local businesses and organizations.

“I grew up in a small business family and know firsthand how burdensome regulations and high taxes greatly impede growth for our local North Country small businesses”, and ” I will always be a fierce advocate for the expansion of our North Country economy” said Congresswoman Stefanik

President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne P. Clark stated, “I’m proud to recognize Rep. Stefanik for her commitment to driving opportunity and prosperity in America’s workforce and on Main Streets across the nation”.

