DEC issues statement to protect your family from tick bites

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The DEC has issued a statement warning you to protect your families from tick bites this summer.
With the warm weather here and more opportunities to spend time outdoors, it’s important to remember to prevent ticks from affecting your summer.
The DEC says the most effective way to keep yourself safe is to avoid contact with soil, leaf litter, and vegetation.
- Wear light color clothing with a tight weave to spot ticks easily.
- Wear enclosed shoes. If wearing long pants and sleeves tuck your pant legs into socks or boots, and shirt into pants.
- Check clothes and any exposed skin frequently for ticks when you are outdoors.
- Avoid dense woods and bushy areas, as tick climb upwards to find hosts.
- After going indoors at the end of the day, do a full-body tick check and try to bathe or shower within two hours of returning to more easily spot ticks that may be on you. Be sure to check your pets as well!
- In your yard, reduce shady and damp areas and clear any leaf litter or seeds from the ground.
- Replace plants that deer love to browse with deer-resistant plants. Consider installing a deer fence to help reduce deer from dispersing ticks.
- An extremely effective way to kill ticks on exposed clothing is to tumble the clothing in a dryer set on high heat for at least 10 minutes.