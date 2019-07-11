DEC issues statement to protect your family from tick bites

390650 03: A Close Up Of An Adult Female And Nymph Tick Is Shown June 15, 2001 On A Fingertip. Ticks Cause An Acute Inflammatory Disease Characterized By Skin Changes, Joint Inflammation, And Flu-Like Symptoms Called Lyme Disease. (Photo By Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The DEC has issued a statement warning you to protect your families from tick bites this summer.

With the warm weather here and more opportunities to spend time outdoors, it’s important to remember to prevent ticks from affecting your summer.

The DEC says the most effective way to keep yourself safe is to avoid contact with soil, leaf litter, and vegetation.