Fort Drum wreath-laying ceremony honors fallen WWII Italian prisoners of war

Pvt. Rino Carlutti served in the Italian army during World War II and was captured in Tunisia. Hundreds of Italian and German prisoners of war (POWs) were transported to Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) between 1943 and 1944. By May 10, 1946, all of the POWs had left the area. Carlutti died at the age of 22 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident and was buried at the POW Cemetery. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) (Photo Credit: Michael Strasser)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Fort Drum community are honoring

On November 4, 2020, members of the community gathered at the Prisoners of War Cemetery at Fort Drum. This gathering was held to honor Italian Service Member and World War II Veteran Private Rino Carlutti.

According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, Pvt. Carlutti served in the Italian army during the War, and was captured in Tunisia. Carlutti later died in an automobile accident and was buried at Pine Camp, now Fort Drum.

During the war, Pine Camp/Fort Drum, was the site of an internment camp for German and Italian prisoners of war. Many were transported to Pine Camp from all over the United States.

According to Fort Drum Culture Resources Manage Dr. Laurie Rush, Italian POWs were welcomed into the community, as many North Country Italian families welcomed them into their homes.

As of May 1946, all POWs left the North Country region, but many of the fallen were buried in the current POW Cemetery.

The ceremony on November 4 honored the conjunction of both Italy’s Armed Forces Day and National Unity Day. A wreath was first placed on Pvt. Carlutti’s grave in 2012.

