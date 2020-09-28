Gouverneur DPW alerts residents of upcoming hydrant flushing

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Gouverneur is advising residents of an upcoming hydrant flushing.
The Village of Gouverneur Department of Public Works announced their upcoming hydrant flushing on October 5 and 6.
Residents are alerted of possible water pressure losses and slight water discolorations. According to the DPW, “the water [will be] safe to drink,” but “residents are encouraged to hold off on doing white laundry.”
Hydrant flushing will take place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Monday October 5 and Tuesday October 6.
