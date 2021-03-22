Hometown Hero: Carlos Da Silva volunteers to provide food assistance to veterans and their families

(WWTI) – Volunteers get together once a month at the Bruce M. Wright Conference Center in Watertown to distribute food to those in need.

Carlos Da Silva is the volunteer director of Feed Our Vets. He said approximately 125 families come together at the center to accept food assistance monthly.

Da Silva said he can understand the need for assistance because he once experienced the need himself. One of his friends noticed he was struggling and convinced him to accept the services of the food pantry. The bag of groceries he received “was a billion dollars” to him at the time. It was at that moment he made the decision to help out any way he could.

Feed Our Vets is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help veterans, their spouses and children whose circumstances have left them in need of food assistance. The organization also works to involve the public in fighting veteran hunger.