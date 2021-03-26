Indy preparing for Sweet 16 weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WSYR-TV) — It might be quiet in Indianapolis, Indiana Friday afternoon, but in just a few hours, downtown Indy will be filling up with NCAA Tournament fans. The Sweet 16 gets started on Saturday.

The Syracuse Orange are back in the tournament’s second weekend for the third time in five years. The Orange will face the second seeded Houston Cougars in the nightcap Saturday at 9:55 p.m. from Hinkle Fieldhouse.

There were some ‘Cuse fans in Indy last weekend after they upset San Diego State and West Virginia.

Even though his team came into the tourney as an 11 seed and not expected to go on a deep run, Head Coach Jim Boeheim says the love can still be felt from home.

“The positivity in Syracuse has always been unbelievable for us, our program, and helping in our foundation work. And I really, really appreciate that because I’ve been very fortunate to have the support that we have in Syracuse. It’s incredible and I’m really very thankful for that,” Boeheim said.