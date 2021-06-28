Lyme UTV roll-over crash kills Connecticut woman

LYME, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are continuing to investigate a fatal UTV crash that occurred in Jefferson County on Sunday.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a report of a UTV roll-over crash in the town of Lyme on June 27. Troopers confirmed that the crash killed a female occupant who was identified as Angela M. Watrous, 46, from Deep River, Connecticut.

Watrous was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

An additional occupant of the UTV was determined to be John D. Zimmer, 53, from Chaumont, New York. Zimmer was found laying on his back with serious leg and facial injuries and airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

A preliminary investigation lead by State Police determined that both Zimmer and Watrous were riding a Polaris UTV and traveling southeast on Cheever Road in Lyme.

While traveling, the operator lost control and exited off the north shoulder of the roadway which caused the UTV to roll over and eject both individuals.

Both Zimmer and Watrous landed in close proximity to each other on the north side of the road.

This crash remains under investigation by New York State Police.