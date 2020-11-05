Massena Hospital CFO prepares for retirement following 40 year-long career

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena Hospital is preparing to say goodbye to their longstanding CFO.

Massena Hospital Chief Financial Officer Patrick Facteau has announced his retirement and will be leaving his position on November 20, 2020.

According to the St. Lawrence Health System, Facteau is retiring after 46 years of work, 40 of those being a Chief Financial Officer. However, he has been in the healthcare industry from the beginning.

“I have been in the healthcare industry for my entire career – all 46 years,” said Facteau. “While I’ve been a CFO for the majority of those years, I’m not just a numbers guy. During my 22 years at Adirondack Medical Center I oversaw every ancillary (non-clinical) department there.”

SLHS stated that Facteau held many accomplishments throughout his time as the Massena Hospital CFO.

The System stated that he helped to grant affiliation between Massena Hospital and the St. Lawrence Health System. To secure this he also worked to gain $20 million grant for the Hospital.

According to SLHS, Patrick Facteau started at Massena Hospital just over 5 years ago and spent a majority of his time as the Chief Financial Officer.

