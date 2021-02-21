No. 4 Syracuse men’s lacrosse falls to Army in season opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Syracuse Athletics) –

After opening the season with a 6-1 lead, in just 13 minutes of action the No. 14 Army defense held #4 Syracuse men’s lacrosse in check for the remainder of regulation downing ‘Cuse 18-11 in the season opener.

Tucker Dordevic led the way for Syracuse offensively netting four goals and adding an assist. Stephen Rehfuss (2-1) and Chase Scanlan (1-2) also had multi-point days for the Orange. Drake Porter made 13 saves in net for the Orange.

“It’s a lot about character but we also have to find ways to get game experience under our belt,” Desko said when asked about how the team will rebound and build off today’s loss. “We just finished our third week of practice and quite frankly I think we played like it. We normally have five weeks and two or three scrimmage games under our belt when we played Army. They played with more experience on the field and more composure than we did.”

Army star attackman Brendan Nichtern led the way with seven points (4-3), while Black Knights’ midfielder Bobby Abshire added four goals and two assists. Aidan Byrnes, Gunner Phillipp and Nickolas Edinger also added hat tricks.

The Orange got off to a fast start, with Chase Scanlan scoring on the team’s first possession. Byrnes added his first of the day with 10 minutes remaining in the first period, but ‘Cuse then exploded for a five-goal run, with three tallies from Dordevic and a goal each from Jacob Buttermore and Jamie Trimboli .

Army would then go on to score 17 of the next 22 goals in the game en route to victory.

After a strong second quarter that gave the Cadets an 8-7 halftime lead, Edinger and Rehfuss split goals to open the third, but 9-8 was as close as ‘Cuse would get the rest of the way with Army leading 13-8 after three and tacking four more on in the fourth.

The road won’t get easier for Syracuse, who is set to host No. 3 Virginia next Saturday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.