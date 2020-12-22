Nolan Cooney receives Brian Piccolo Award

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Syracuse senior punter Nolan Cooney has been named the recipient of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2020 Brian Piccolo Award, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Piccolo Award has been given annually since 1970 in memory of the late Brian Piccolo to the “most courageous” football player in the ACC. As a standout running back at Wake Forest, Piccolo was the ACC Athlete of the Year in 1965 and played for the Chicago Bears before his career was cut short when he was diagnosed with cancer. His courageous fight against the disease was an inspiration to the Bears and the entire football community.

Cooney, a native of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, was diagnosed with testicular cancer as a high school junior. During surgery, doctors discovered the cancer had spread to his lungs, requiring Cooney to undergo chemotherapy. He missed nine weeks of school and could not take part in sports due to his compromised immune system.

A three-sport athlete in soccer, basketball and baseball prior to his diagnosis, Cooney followed up on his father’s suggestion to try developing his skills as a football punter. He spent time in his driveway and street teaching himself how to punt, and then attended a kicking and punting camp determined to take his new skill to a higher level.

After one year punting at Bridgton Academy, he enrolled at Syracuse with no scholarship offer or prior contact with the football coaching staff. Cooney earned a spot on the roster behind three-time All-ACC punter Sterling Hofrichter but worked his way onto the field as the regular holder for Lou Groza Award winning placekicker Andre Szmyt.

When Cooney finally got the chance to punt for the Orange on a regular basis this season, he made the most of that opportunity. He ranks third in the ACC with an average of 44.8 yards per punt, and he leads the conference in punts downed inside the 20-yard line (24) and in punts that traveled more than 50 yards (25) with only three touchbacks.

Cooney was named the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week on Oct. 20 and was named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which is presented to the top collegiate punter in the nation.

“Nolan has been a fantastic person to have in our football program, both on and off the field, and very deserving of this award,” Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said. “For him to have gone through that battle at a young age and accomplish his goal of playing football at a high level in the ACC says a lot about his perseverance.”

Cooney becomes the first student-athlete from Syracuse’s to earn the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award since the university’s entrance into the conference in 2013.

ACC Brian Piccolo Award Winners

1970 Paul Miller, QB, North Carolina

1971 Jim Webster, LB, North Carolina

1972 Mark Johnson, QB, Duke

1973 Al Neville, QB, Maryland

1974 David Visaggio, DG, Maryland

1975 Scott Gardner, QB, Virginia

1976 Jeff Green, DE, Duke

1977 Ralph Stringer, DB, NC State

1978 Rex Varn, DB, Clemson

1979 not available

1980 Jack Cain, DB, Clemson

1981 Aaron Stewart, DB, Duke

1982 Kenny Duckett, WR, Wake Forest

1983 John Piedmonte, OLB, Wake Forest

1984 J.D. Maarleveld, T, Maryland

1985 Danny Burmeister, DB, N. Carolina

1986 Ray Williams, WR, Clemson

1987 no recipient

1988 Jerry Mays, TB, Georgia Tech

1989 Michael Anderson, RB, Maryland

1990 Marc Mays, WR, Duke

1991 Scott Adell, T, NC State

1992 Dan Footman, DE, Florida State

Randy Cuthbert, TB, Duke

1993 Scott Youmans, DL, Duke

1994 Chris Harrison, T, Virginia

1995 Warren Forney, DT, Clemson

1996 John Lewis, RB, Wake Forest

1997 Sam Cowart, LB, Florida State

1998 Anthony Poindexter, DB, Virginia

Corey Simon, DT, Florida State

1999 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State

2000 Ed Wilder, FB, Georgia Tech

2001 Matt Crawford, T, Maryland

2002 Anquan Boldin, WR, Florida State

2003 Kevin Bailey, OL, Virginia

2004 Frank Gore, RB, Miami

2005 Ryan Best, S, Virginia

2006 Glenn Sharpe, Miami

2007 Matt Robinson, DE, Wake Forest

2008 Robert Quinn, DE, North Carolina

2009 Toney Baker, RB, NC State

2010 Mark Herzlich, LB, Boston College

Nate Irving, LB, NC State

2011 Giovani Bernard, RB, North Carolina

2012 Shayon Green, DE, Miami

Chris Thompson, RB, Florida State

2013 Robert Godhigh, RB, Georgia Tech

2014 Duke Johnson, RB, Miami

2015 Hunter Knighton, OL, Miami

2016 James Conner, RB, Pitt

2017 Trevon Young, DE, Louisville

2018 Greg Dortch, WR/KR, Wake Forest

2019 Richard Yeargin, DE, Boston College

2020 Nolan Cooney, P, Syracuse