NY Blitz Weekly Wrap: Down to Earth

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants are 2-2 after four games. The team is 2-0 under rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, though the first-round draft pick did come back down to Earth a bit from his first start.

Though Jones had a higher completion rate against the Redskins Sunday, he tallied fewer yards and only threw for one touchdown. He used his legs to scramble, but didn’t find the end zone, unlike his two rushing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. He also threw his first two interceptions, which he addressed after the game.

Jones said, “You know, two things to learn from and just trying to focus on the next play. Look at it, learn from it and try to get back to the next play.”

The Giants also lost two fumbles, both by running backs. Head Coach Pat Shurmur said the turnovers are unacceptable.

“Those are two fumbles that are two scores,” he said. “And against a team that’s got more fire power than what they had today, those are killers. So there are many things we can build on.”

Besides fumbling the ball once, Wayne Gallman was solid starting in place of the injured Saquon Barkley. The third-year pro recorded 118 total yards of offense and two touchdowns.

However, an already thin linebacking corps took another hit. Rookie Ryan Connelly was placed on injured reserve today, after suffering a torn ACL in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-3 victory. Connelly had an interception in each of the Giants past two games.