NY Blitz Weekly Wrap

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse moved down one spot in the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Top-25 poll to No. 18 after an 81-64 loss to No. 1 Oregon. The Ducks remained as the No. 1 team, and the top-10 teams remained unchanged. The Orange have been ranked in 24-consecutive polls dating back to the 2018-19 preseason poll.

Syracuse, which played just one game last week, is one of five Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams ranked in the top-25. ‘Cuse dropped one spot this week from No. 17 to No. 18 after the loss to the Ducks. No. 8 Louisville remained the same, while NC State moved up to No. 12 and is tied with Florida State. Miami dropped to No. 19.