Oil contaminated properties to be cleaned in St. Lawrence Count

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and St. Lawrence County announced remediation of petroleum spills at four properties.

The DEC will use New York State Oil Spill Funds to remove contamination at each site to ensure protection of public health and the environment. The total cost of cleanups will be approximately $535,000.

The four properties to be remediated are: 43 Willow Street, Massena; 3545 County Route 14, Madrid; 97 Main Street, Hermon; and 180 Market Street, Potsdam.

Oil Spill Remediation, St. Lawrence County (Photo: NYS DEC)

“For the past five years, this relationship has resulted in numerous, once-contaminated properties being cleaned-up and put back to good use in their various communities,” St. Lawrence County Chairperson Joseph Lightfoot said. “We are thankful for this productive partnership and look forward to engaging in many more projects to come.”

The cleanups will remove petroleum-contaminated soils and any underground storage tanks or piping that may be present. Sampling at each site will confirm the effectiveness of the cleanup and clean fill will be placed in the excavation areas.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.