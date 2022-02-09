CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSYR-TV) – Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni has landed a new job. The 72-year-old will be the new defensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Pasqualoni has spent the past two seasons at the University of Florida, serving as the special assistant to head coach Dan Mullen.

The former Orange head coach was just inducted to the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. Pasqualoni has spent more than 40 years coaching football including 14 years as the head coach at Syracuse.