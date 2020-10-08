Playbook | Miami, Clemson meet in ACC’s first top-10 matchup of season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – The ACC has two top 20 matchups on Saturday as No. 1 Clemson takes on No. 7 Miami and No. 8 North Carolina hosts No. 19 Virginia Tech.

The Tigers and Hurricanes game is the ACC’s first top-10 matchup of the season.

FILE – (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Miami has looked strong in rolling over Louisville and Florida State in conference play.

The Hurricanes will face their toughest test against the Tigers and offensive stars in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne.

Lawrence has thrown seven touchdown passes while Etienne has accounted for three scores, two rushing and one receiving

Clemson rolled over Virginia last weekend 41-23.

Miami and Clemson kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

The depleted Hokies travel to Chapel Hill to take on Mack Brown’s Tar Heels at noon on ABC.

The Tar Heels are surrendering just 54 yards rushing per game to lead the Bowl Subdivision ranks.

But the Hokies have run for at least 300 yards in each of their first two games behind Kansas graduate transfer Khalil Herbert.

Head coach Mack Brown (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Herbert leads the country by averaging 156 yards through his two games.

Last season’s meeting between the Tar Heels and Hokies lasted six overtimes before Virginia Tech won.

That was the longest game in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

Other ACC games:

Louisville at Georgia Tech – 7 p.m. Friday – ESPN

N.C. State at Virginia – noon – ACC Network

Duke at Syracuse – 12:30 p.m. ESPN3

Pitt at Boston College – 4 p.m. – ACC Network

Florida State at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. NBC