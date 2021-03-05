Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Mohawk Council of Akwesasne community elders

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe community elders beginning next week.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe confirmed that beginning the week of March 8, community elders over the age 65, within the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne jurisdiction, will be able to receive the Modern COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Tribe Council, this step will help to protect the elder population residing in the area.

“Community health is our top priority and we are fortunate to have been able to vaccinate almost 2,700 tribal members to date. Any elder within tribal jurisdiction who has requested a vaccine has received it,” shared the Tribal Council. “The Canadian government has had difficulties with their vaccine roll out and this has been a shared concern. This step prioritizes elders residing within MCA jurisdiction and we are happy to know that this contribution will allow MCA to stretch the vaccines they do receive in order to help more of our relatives in the MCA jurisdiction.”

Additional information regarding vaccine registration will be released in the coming days. Tribal members residing within the Tribe’s jurisdiction may continue to pre-register for vaccination by calling SRMT Health Services at (518) 333-0230.