Samaritan Summit Village residents test positive for coronavirus, indoor visitations suspended

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health in Watertown provided an update on Sunday regarding new COVID-19 cases.

Samaritan Health in Watertown confirmed on December 13 that two residents at Samaritan Summit long-term care facility tested positive for the coronavirus. One resident is in Assisted Living and the other is in Skilled Nursing.

According to Samaritan, the resident at Skilled Nursing displayed symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested immediately. The resident was hospitalized after evaluation and will be unable to return to the facility until they test negativ for COVID-19.

Additionally, all residents on the same floor of the resident at Summit Village Assisted Living were tested and confirmed to be negative for COVID-19. All residents at the facility will be tested multiple times throughout the next two weeks.

Samaritan confirmed that the Assisted Living resident was asymptomatic and was determined to be positive following a screening at the facility.

On December 13, following the confirmation of the two cases. Samaritan Health suspended indoor visitation at Summit Village. Visitations will be suspended until the facility remains COVID-19 free for 14 days.

As of December 13, these are the first positive COVID-19 case for both facilities at Summit Village.

