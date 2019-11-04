Singletary has breakthrough performance Vs. Washington

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 03: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Washington 24-9. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s a reason why Devin Singletary is referred to as ‘Motor’.

He never stop moving.

“He’s super shifty, man,” wide receiver Cole Beasley said after the Bills’ 24-9 win over Washington. “When someone meets him in the hole, they better come to balance because he’s got some hips and some wiggle and he makes guys look silly out there.”

And, more often than not on Sunday, Singletary made defenders look silly.

By the end of the game, the rookie running back had rushed for a season high 95 yards and added an additional 45 yards through the air. He also scored his second running touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter to help Buffalo secure it’s sixth win of the season.

Devin Singletary: 95 rush yards, TD & 45 rec yds



Dion Dawkins: "Young kid, playing hard. It's good to see."



After returning from a hamstring injury in Week 7, Singletary usage was called into question as he managed just 14 total touches and 75 yards from scrimmage against Miami and Philadelphia and was mainly featured in the second half of those games.

“Everybody, we was all on the same page,” Singletary said when asked what was different about what was different about this Sunday. “We were all hungry and our will to win was better than theirs.

“We were rolling today,” he continued. “The big dogs were getting a push and just had to get my way through. Even the tight ends and receivers were getting in on blocks and were just rolling.”

“Young kid playing hard,” added left tackle Dion Dawkins. “It’s good to see. I’m happy to see him running with confidence, keeping his feet moving and helping us win.”

Singletary will look to build of his stellar outing next weekend when the Bills travel to Cleveland to battle a Browns defense that had allowed the sixth most rushing yards heading into Week 9.