Statement win for No. 10 Syracuse over No. 3 Virginia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After falling to No. 14 Army last Sunday in its season opener, No. 10 Syracuse redeemed itself Saturday. SU topped No. 3 Virginia 20-10 at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period and then Cavaliers scored four straight goals to take the lead. Virginia’s Charlie Bertrand had a pair. The Baldwinsville native finished the game with two goals and now has nine on the season.

Syracuse battled right back. The trio of Tucker Dordevic, Stephen Rehfuss, and Brendan Curry led the Orange with three goals a piece.

No. 10 Syracuse improves to 1-1. Next up for the Orange is a trip out east to face Vermont on Saturday.